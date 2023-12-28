Israel Thinks of Pardoning Hamas in Gaza to Free Hostages

#Israel #Thinks #Pardoning #Hamas #Gaza #Free #Hostages
Israel is reportedly thinking of pardoning Hamas leaders in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif with a deal to release hostages still being held.
Israel plans not to kill the two, but to deport them to Qatar or another country.
This was revealed based on a report from the Kan broadcasting channel, on Sunday (24/12/2023) quoted from The Times of Israel, from a number of anonymous sources from Israel.
The report came after Israeli officials confirmed that Egypt had submitted a proposal for a renewed ceasefire in the war against Hamas, and the release of Israeli hostages.
