Israel Thinks of Pardoning Hamas in Gaza to Free Hostages

#Israel #Thinks #Pardoning #Hamas #Gaza #Free #Hostages

Israel is reportedly thinking of pardoning Hamas leaders in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif with a deal to release hostages still being held.

Israel plans not to kill the two, but to deport them to Qatar or another country.

This was revealed based on a report from the Kan broadcasting channel, on Sunday (24/12/2023) quoted from The Times of Israel, from a number of anonymous sources from Israel.

The report came after Israeli officials confirmed that Egypt had submitted a proposal for a renewed ceasefire in the war against Hamas, and the release of Israeli hostages.

For more details, see the following video.

Scriptwriter: Adinda Septia Berliana

Narrator: Video Editor: Adinda Septia Berliana

Video Editor: Adinda Septia Berliana

Producer: Yusuf Reza Permadi

Musik: A Fools Theme – Brian Bolger

#Israel #Hamas #Israel-HamasWar #Gaza #ClearSeeingTheWorld