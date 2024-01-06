Israel Tries Hard to Fail the Gaza Genocide Case Lawsuit at the ICJ

#Israel #Hard #Fail #Gaza #Genocide #Case #Lawsuit #ICJ

Palestinians mourn in front of the bodies of families killed by an Israeli attack in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, January 4 2024. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) ordered its embassies around the world to pressure their host countries to reject South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The news was revealed in an Axios report, citing urgent diplomatic cables.

South Africa addressed the ICJ last week, claiming Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza is “genocidal in nature because it is intended to destroy the vast majority” of the Palestinian population.

South Africa wants the Hague-based tribunal to issue an order ordering the IDF to suspend its military campaign in the enclave.

Israel has killed more than 22,600 Palestinians in Gaza over the past three months, according to the local health ministry.

“The diplomatic cable, sent by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Thursday, emphasized that Israel’s strategic goal is for the ICJ to reject South Africa’s request for an injunction, refrain from declaring Israel committed genocide in Gaza and recognize the actions of Israeli forces (IDF) in the enclave comply with international law,” explained Axios in an article on Saturday (6/1/2024).

“The court ruling could have significant potential implications not only in the legal world but also have practical bilateral, multilateral, economic and security impacts,” said the document, a copy of which was seen by the media outlet.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Israeli diplomats should pressure their counterparts and high-level politicians in host countries to issue “immediate and unequivocal public statements such as the following: Declare openly and clearly that YOUR COUNTRY rejects the most outrageous, unreasonable, accusations.” and baseless are made against Israel.”