Israel Tries to Stop UN Agencies from Operating in Gaza, This Says Hamas

#Israel #Stop #Agencies #Operating #Gaza #Hamas

Jakarta

The Israeli government will try to stop the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, from operating in Gaza after the war with the Hamas group ends.

This was conveyed by the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, on Saturday (27/1) in a post on X, previously Twitter, as reported by the news agency AFP, Saturday (27/1/2024). Katz said this after the Israeli government accused several UNRWA staff of being involved in the Hamas attack on October 7 2023.

“The State Department aims to ensure that UNRWA will not be part of tomorrow,” Katz wrote in X, adding that he would try to garner support from the United States, the European Union and other major donors for the UN agency.

The Hamas group on Saturday condemned Israel’s “threats” against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“We call on the UN and international organizations not to give in to threats and blackmail from Israel,” the Hamas press office said in a post on Telegram.

Regarding Israeli accusations about the involvement of several UNRWA employees in the October 7 Hamas attack, the Australian and Canadian governments have temporarily suspended their funding to the UN agency.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday (27/1) that she was “very concerned” by the allegations against UNRWA.

“We are talking with partners and will temporarily stop disbursement of recent funds,” Wong wrote on the X social media platform, as reported by the AFP news agency, Saturday (27/1/2024).

(ita/ita)

Also Read:  Abandoned Baby Found in Essos, Yaoundé – An Act of Inhumanity in the Heart of Cameroon

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Posted on
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Posted on
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Posted on
Pointe-Gatineau | “A human drama behind every door”
Pointe-Gatineau | “A human drama behind every door”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News