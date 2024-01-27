Israel Tries to Stop UN Agencies from Operating in Gaza, This Says Hamas

#Israel #Stop #Agencies #Operating #Gaza #Hamas

The Israeli government will try to stop the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, from operating in Gaza after the war with the Hamas group ends.

This was conveyed by the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, on Saturday (27/1) in a post on X, previously Twitter, as reported by the news agency AFP, Saturday (27/1/2024). Katz said this after the Israeli government accused several UNRWA staff of being involved in the Hamas attack on October 7 2023.

“The State Department aims to ensure that UNRWA will not be part of tomorrow,” Katz wrote in X, adding that he would try to garner support from the United States, the European Union and other major donors for the UN agency.

The Hamas group on Saturday condemned Israel’s “threats” against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“We call on the UN and international organizations not to give in to threats and blackmail from Israel,” the Hamas press office said in a post on Telegram.

Regarding Israeli accusations about the involvement of several UNRWA employees in the October 7 Hamas attack, the Australian and Canadian governments have temporarily suspended their funding to the UN agency.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday (27/1) that she was “very concerned” by the allegations against UNRWA.

“We are talking with partners and will temporarily stop disbursement of recent funds,” Wong wrote on the X social media platform, as reported by the AFP news agency, Saturday (27/1/2024).

