Israel wants to attack Lebanon, Hezbollah has 150 thousand missiles, the IDF is not ready for war

SERAMBINEWS.COM – The Israeli army is reportedly drawing up plans to invade South Lebanon.

This action by the Israeli Army (IDF) has the potential to result in a full-scale cross-border war between countries, which so far has only been in the form of gunfights on the border.

The Times reported that Israel’s actions also indicated that Tel Aviv was ignoring suggestions and calls from Israel’s allies, including the United States (US), for Tel Aviv to exercise restraint.

“The Israeli army says they want to push Lebanese Hezbollah resistance forces north of the Litani River,” wrote the British daily on Monday (18/12/2023).

The Times wrote that the Israeli army was worried about the potential increase in attacks carried out by Hezbollah, considering that the strength of the Lebanese resistance militia was much greater than that of Hamas.

“What happened in South Korea is nothing compared to what they can do here,” said a senior Israeli officer about the threat to his country’s security from Hezbollah.

“Israel’s doctrine is to bring the war to the other side,” he added.

IDF Not Ready for Multi-Front War

Hezbollah’s retaliation against Israel against settlements near the border area with Lebanon has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of settlers, many of whom will not return after the war is over.

“We are attacked every day, and we continue to record injuries every day. Yesterday, a soldier in the reserve brigade was killed; we record injuries and fatalities every day,” the mayor of the Kiryat Shmona settlement, Avichai Stern, told Israel’s Channel 13.

Speaking to Israeli channel TOV, Israeli reserve force general Yitzhak Brick warned that Israel was not ready for such a war (a full-scale war across national borders).

Brick said that Tel Aviv had not made thorough preparations or prepared a stockpile of weapons and ammunition.

Brick added that the reduction in Israeli troop numbers had been such that they could not fight on several fronts simultaneously.

“Until we achieve the necessary capabilities – no one can enter Lebanon,” the reserve general said.

