Israel will continue the war until it has completely achieved its goals

US President Joe Biden had a long phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday about the war in Gaza. Netanyahu thanked Biden that the United States stood up for Israel at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday, so it could not urge Israel to make peace with Hamas in a resolution.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson emphasized that there was no mention of a ceasefire in the conversation between the two leaders. Netanyahu made it clear to Biden that Israel would continue the war until it had fully achieved its operational objectives.

According to the Israeli army, eight Israeli soldiers have fallen victim to the fighting in the Gaza Strip so far on Sunday. This brings to 154 the number of Israeli military casualties since the IDF entered Gaza on October 20.

According to the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health, the Israeli bombings and other operations caused more than 200 deaths in Gaza in 24 hours.

According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, 136 UN staff have died in the Gaza Strip over the past 75 days, which is “unprecedented” in the history of the world organization.

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza, for example, killed an employee of the United Nations Development Program along with his wife and five children on Friday.

On Saturday morning, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli forces carried out several strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon this morning and overnight in response to attacks on Israel’s northern territories.

According to Israel, a raid was carried out in the southern part of Gaza City, killing dozens of Hamas terrorists. The terrorists were trapped in a building used as a command center, which was then struck by a fighter jet.

A drone attack on an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship off the western coast of India, in the Arabian Sea.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched on London’s Oxford Street, calling on shoppers to boycott brands with “Israeli ties”.

The UN has criticized Israel’s new evacuation order for the central part of the Gaza Strip, which affects more than 150,000 people, including those who have already had to leave their homes.

