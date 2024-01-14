Israel Will Continue War in Gaza Regardless of the Results of South Africa’s Lawsuit on Genocide

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue the war in the Gaza Strip, regardless of the outcome of the genocide lawsuit filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“We will continue the war in the Gaza Strip until we achieve all our goals. The Hague and the axis of evil will not stop us,” Benjamin Netanyahu told journalists, without explaining what he meant by ‘axis of evil’, reported by Anadolu Agency, Sunday (14 /1/2024).

It is known that Saturday (13/1/2024) marked the 100th day of the war, which has so far killed more than 23,800 people in Gaza. Netanyahu said Israel would continue the war until it achieved its goals, including the elimination of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the return of all hostages, and securing the enclave.

It “poses no threat” to his country in the future.

“To achieve this goal, we will submit a budget tomorrow (Sunday) that will provide more funding for security,” Netanyahu added.

He also addressed the issue of the Philadelphia Corridor, a narrow 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) strip of land that runs along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Netanyahu said that without control of the route, Israel “cannot eliminate Hamas, and we are considering all options in that regard.”

Netanyahu said Tel Aviv “will not transfer funds to the Palestinian Authority that could help Hamas in any way.”

The International Court of Justice in The Hague held public hearings on Thursday and Friday as part of a preliminary hearing filed last month by South Africa against Israel for alleged “crimes of genocide” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The court is expected to determine next steps in the coming days regarding the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel.

