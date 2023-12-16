Israeli army: A soldier was killed and two others wounded in a strike on the Lebanese border

#Israeli #army #soldier #killed #wounded #strike #Lebanese #border

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

An Israeli military spokesman also confirmed that the attack was carried out by an “enemy aircraft”.

“Sergeant Major (reserve officer) Yehezkel Azaria (Yehezkel Azaria) from Petah Tikva (…) fell during operational activities in the Margaliot area, he was 53 years old at the time of his death,” according to a statement released by the army.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News