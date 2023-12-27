Israeli army chief: The war in the Gaza Strip will continue for many more months

The war “will continue for many months, and we will work in a variety of ways to make our gains last,” he said at a televised news conference.

“There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts when it comes to completely dismantling a terrorist organization, except for a persistent and determined fight,” H. Halevi added.

According to him, the army concentrated its efforts in the south of the Gaza Strip, many “terrorists were destroyed and hundreds were captured.”

