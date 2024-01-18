Israeli army chief: War on northern country-Lebanon border increasing

#Israeli #army #chief #War #northern #countryLebanon #border #increasing

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“I don’t know when the war will start in the north, but I can say that the probability that it will happen in the coming months is much higher than before,” he said.

Since the October 7 attacks by Hamas against the Jewish state triggered the war in the Gaza Strip, the border between Israel and Lebanon has seen almost daily firefights between Iranian-backed Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces.

Tensions have risen along the border since Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, was killed in a suburb of Beirut earlier this month. The strike against him is attributed to Israel.

According to the AFP news agency, 190 people have been killed in border violence since October 7, including more than 140 Hezbollah fighters and more than 20 civilians, including three journalists.

According to Israeli authorities, at least nine soldiers and four civilians were killed in the north of the country.

In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah were engaged in a month-long war.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$