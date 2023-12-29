Israeli Attack Hits Residential Building in Rafah, 21 People Killed

#Israeli #Attack #Hits #Residential #Building #Rafah #People #Killed

Gaza City –

Israeli airstrikes hit a residential building in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. At least 21 people died and dozens of others were injured as a result of the attack.

As reported CNN and Al JazeeraFriday (29/12/2023), General Director of Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital, Marwan Al-Homss, said via telephone that a number of bodies of the dead had been received by the hospital after an Israeli airstrike hit Rafah on Thursday (28/12 ) local time.

“We have received 16 bodies from the Kuwaiti Hospital, and the other five bodies are still on the way,” said Al-Homss.

Another medical source at Al-Kuwaiti Hospital reported that there were 12 children and four women among the dead.

The Al Jazeera team’s report on the ground put the death toll as a result of the Israeli attack on Rafah at 20 people. Correspondent Al JazeeraTareq Abu Azzoum, said that the Israeli air strike completely destroyed a residential building in Rafah to the ground.

“The airstrike leveled a residential building full of displaced people. Until now, rescue operations carried out by ambulances and civil defense teams continue to evacuate victims from behind the rubble,” he said.

“I personally went inside the hospital to see the victims. What I found was a group of small children, men and women who were killed by the Israeli military,” Azzoum said in his report.

