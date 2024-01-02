Israeli Citizens’ Mental Health Declines, Dozens of Psychiatrists Choose to Leave Due to Heavy Workload

#Israeli #Citizens #Mental #Health #Declines #Dozens #Psychiatrists #Choose #Leave #Due #Heavy #Workload

TRIBUN-VIDEO.COM – According to sources in the sector, dozens of psychiatrists working in Israel’s public mental health system have recently left for the UK.

Following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, ERAN, Israel’s “Emotional First Aid Service”, reported a surge in requests for psychological and PTSD treatment among Israeli citizens, reaching 100,000 requests.

Israeli media reported a spike in mental health disorders among Israeli settlers, and noted that reports of psychological disorders in Israel continued to increase.

On December 23, a poll conducted by Gallup showed that “Israelis’ mental health is worse than ever” following the Al-Aqsa Floods.

Last week, the heads of mental health clinics wrote a letter to the State Comptroller, Matanyahu Englman, saying, “Israel’s mental health system is on the verge of collapse.”

According to sources in the mental health care system, many doctors who left thought they would do so before the increased workload that occurred after October 7, amid Netanyahu’s failed judicial reforms.

Hundreds of psychiatrists have taken licensing exams to practice medicine in the UK in recent months. Twelve of them have declared their intention to leave.

However, a senior administrator in Israel’s mental health system stated that their intentions were not based on better salaries, but rather “frustration over the heavy workload” and the worsening situation that has occurred since the war in Gaza began.

1 psychiatrist for every 11,705 Israelis

According to a medical workforce survey conducted by the Ministry of Health a year ago, the number of psychiatrists per capita in Israel has decreased by 19% over the past decade. The National Institute for Health Services and Health Policy Research reports that Israel has one psychiatrist for every 11,705 people.

According to Dr. Shmuel Hirschmann, president of the Mental Health Center Directors Forum, the system is short of 400 doctors, and the number is expected to double in 5 years as many doctors reach retirement age.

In a letter to the state comptroller, the forum said last Thursday that the situation was “extremely concerning,” detailing how “there are not enough professionals to treat everyone seeking help.”

“Waiting times for treatment are very long, sometimes a year or more; the number of psychiatrists per capita has fallen sharply due to the mass exodus to the private sector; [ada] severe inpatient staff shortages and poor conditions in existing hospitals.”

Since the war in Gaza began, there have been an additional 300,000 patients requiring treatment.

“In addition, it is not yet known how many of those fighting in the Gaza Strip will suffer from post-war trauma. We have seen a tens of percent increase in requests for mental health services,” the letter continued.

The letter from the forum warned that the mental health consequences of the war are worrying even now. “We are witnessing high rates of mental health morbidity, suicide, and emergency hospitalizations in inhumane conditions.”

The Ministry of Health is so eager to recruit new psychiatrists that it has put forward a $560 million plan to improve mental health services and provide incentive grants for those who would specialize in the field.

Another hurdle is the budget awaiting approval from Israel’s Finance Ministry, which recently recommended closing 10 government ministries to cover huge bills incurred as a result of its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip.

