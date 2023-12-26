Israeli Defense Minister Claims to be Attacked from 7 Different Directions

#Israeli #Defense #Minister #Claims #Attacked #Directions

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed that Israel was being attacked from seven different battlefield directions amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. So far the Israeli military has responded to six attacks.

“We are in a multi-front war. “We are being attacked from seven different fronts: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, (the West Bank), Iraq, Yemen and Iran,” said Gallant at a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Tuesday, December 26 2023.

Gallant said Israel had responded to attacks on six of the seven fronts. “And I say it here in the clearest way: Anyone who acts against us is a potential target; there is no immunity for anyone.”

According to him, the Gaza war will be a long and difficult war. He said this would require huge costs, but he admitted it was the highest goal Israel could achieve.

Without such a war objective, he told the Foreign Affairs Committee, Israelis do not want to live in a place where the government does not know how to protect them.

“We need determination, endurance, strength and national unity to achieve our goals. “This is a fight where the side that survives is the stronger side on a national level, in its values, and in its unity,” added Gallant.

Since Israel’s war in Gaza erupted, triggered by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military says it has responded to attacks from the Lebanese and Syrian fronts, as well as launched attacks on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.

They have not announced similar action in Yemen, where the Iran-aligned Houthi group has launched missiles and long-range drones at Israel and attacked ships in the Red Sea. Such is the case in Iraq, where pro-Iran militias said last week they had shot down a drone in the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

TIMES OF ISRAEL | REUTERS

