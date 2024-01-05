Israeli Defense Minister Says Palestine Responsible for Gaza After War

#Israeli #Defense #Minister #Palestine #Responsible #Gaza #War

Israeli Minister of Defense (Menhan) Yoav Gallant revealed plans for the future of the Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas ends. Gallant said that Hamas would no longer be in power and that the Palestinians would be responsible for the Gaza Strip, without an Israeli civilian presence in the Palestinian enclave.

As reported Al JazeeraFriday (5/1/2024), the plan for the future of the Gaza Strip proposed by Gallant on Thursday (4/1) local time stated that Palestine would be responsible for running civil affairs in the region after the war against Hamas ended.

Gallant emphasized that Hamas will no longer control the Palestinian office area, and Israel will also not rule over civilians in the Gaza Strip.

“It is the Palestinians who live in the Gaza Strip, that is why the Palestinian players will be responsible for that, provided they are not hostile to Israel and will not take action against Israel,” said Gallant in a conversation with military correspondents as quoted by local Israeli media, Haaretz.

“Hamas will not rule Gaza, Israel will not rule civilians in Gaza,” he added.

The Israeli Defense Minister stated that multi-national forces, including Arab countries, must lead efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by a series of Israeli bombings over the past few months.

In his proposal, Gallant added that there would be no Israeli “civilian presence” in the Gaza Strip after the war ends. This is contrary to the calls of a number of Israeli ministers, and many Israeli soldiers, who want Jewish settlers to return to the Gaza Strip.

“There will be no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the war objectives are achieved,” Gallant said in his proposal, as reported by The Guardian.

