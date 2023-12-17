Israeli family furious after IDF shoots dead 3 Hamas hostages

#Israeli #family #furious #IDF #shoots #dead #Hamas #hostages

Sunday, 17 Dec 2023 14:35 IWST

Moment of release of Israeli Hamas hostages. (REUTERS/AL-QASSAM BRIGADES, MILITARY WIN)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Family in Israel whose relatives were hostages Hamas furious after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shot dead three resistance group prisoners Palestine the.

The IDF said their troops killed three Hamas prisoners on Friday (15/12). They said the captives were carrying white flags and shouting for help in Hebrew.

News of the prisoner’s killing sparked protests in Israel. The families of the hostages worry that their loved ones will be the next victims.

“All we get again and again are dead hostages,” said the child whose father is still being held hostage, Noam Perry, to AFP, Saturday.

Perry stated that the request of the hostage’s family was not a call against the government, but to release the hostage in the living condition they had been promoting all this time.

“This is the call anyone would make if it were their father. Consider us and make plans now (for negotiations),” he added.

Relatives of another hostage whose child is still a Hamas prisoner, Ruby Chen, feel they have been played and are worried about their son’s fate.

“We felt like we were in a game of Russian roulette (figuring out) who would be the next person to be notified of the death of a loved one,” Chen said

Chen felt he had been lied to because the Israeli army stated that the ground operation would bring back the kidnapped victims alive.

“It didn’t work. Because since then, the kidnapping victims have been seen returning, but not many are alive. It’s time for this assumption to be changed,” he said.

Hamas took around 250 people hostage after launching a surprise attack in southern Israel.

Israel then responded by launching aggression and declaring war on Hamas. They completely attacked Gaza.

As a result of Israel’s attacks, hundreds of thousands of residents’ homes were destroyed, dozens of hospitals were no longer operational, and the death toll reached nearly 19,000 people.

The international community then called for another ceasefire in Gaza considering the increasingly crisis situation.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on November 24 and it was extended twice until it ended on November 30.

One of the points of this agreement is the exchange of prisoners.

After the peace agreement ended, Israel attacked Gaza again. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government claims it will not stop fighting until Hamas is destroyed and all the hostages return.

