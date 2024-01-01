Israeli fighter jets and drones bombard Gaza during New Year

A number of civilians were killed and others injured as a result of Israeli warplane attacks in Gaza. The attack hit a group of civilians in the Zeitoun district in eastern Gaza, Palestine.

Reported Al Jazeera, Monday (1/1/2024) the Wafa news agency reported that an Israeli drone or drone also bombed a house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. The attack injured civilians, mostly children.

People were also injured in an Israeli attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The injured victims were taken to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Previously, Israel intercepted dozens of rockets allegedly launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip ahead of New Year 2024. Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, published a statement claiming they had bombarded Tel Aviv with a barrage of ‘M90’ rockets at midnight local time.

The war between Israel and Hamas has been going on since October 2023. At that time, Israel declared war on Hamas after the October 7 attack killed approximately 1,200 people in Israeli territory and made hundreds of people hostage.

Israel then carried out a major military attack on Gaza. The attack killed more than 20 thousand people in Gaza, most of whom were children and women. Hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been displaced by the war.

Also Read:  French diplomat dies in Gaza after Israel strikes house he was sheltering in

