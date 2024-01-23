Israeli Foreign Minister’s commotion suggests that Gaza residents be moved to an artificial island

#Israeli #Foreign #Ministers #commotion #suggests #Gaza #residents #moved #artificial #island

Brussels –

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, caused a stir at a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of European Union countries in Brussels, Belgium, this week. Katz proposed moving the residents of the Gaza Strip to an artificial island in the Mediterranean Sea.

As reported New ArabTuesday (23/1/2024), a number of sources quoted by the British media, The Guardian, said that Katz’s proposal caused disappointment among the European Union Foreign Ministers he met. The meeting was intended to discuss a “comprehensive peace plan” for the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

Katz, according to an Israeli news site report Jerusalem Postshowed the Council of European Foreign Ministers a series of videos showing artificial islands off the coast of Gaza, as well as a proposed railway linking Israel with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our goal is clear: the demilitarization and stabilization of Gaza, with Israel maintaining security control to protect our people,” Katz said at the meeting with European Union foreign ministers as quoted Jerusalem Post.

“Achieving this will open the door to new regional opportunities, allowing us to drive economic and humanitarian initiatives that benefit everyone, including the people of Gaza,” he said.

Katz, according New Arab, has for years called for the creation of an artificial island off the coast of Gaza. He proposed this idea in 2011 when he served as Israel’s Minister of Transport under the government of Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu at the time.

Katz’s proposal includes plans for an international military force to control the artificial island, which he said would be a shipping hub for the Gaza Strip “for at least 100 years”.

The Palestinian Authority, at the time, categorically rejected the idea as “pure fantasy”.

