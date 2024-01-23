Israeli Foreign Minister’s Far-fetched Proposal for Gaza Residents to Move to Artificial Island

#Israeli #Foreign #Ministers #Farfetched #Proposal #Gaza #Residents #Move #Artificial #Island

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, made a far-fetched statement regarding the fate of the people of Gaza, Palestine. He proposed that Gaza residents be moved to an artificial island in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reported New Arab, Tuesday (23/1/2024), Katz’s shocking statement was delivered at a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of European Union countries in Brussels, Belgium, this week. A number of sources quoted by the British media, The Guardiansaid that Katz’s proposal caused disappointment among the European Union Foreign Ministers he met.

The meeting was intended to discuss a ‘comprehensive peace plan’ for the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. Katz, according to an Israeli news site report Jerusalem Postshowed the Council of European Foreign Ministers a number of videos showing artificial islands off the coast of Gaza.

He also pointed to a proposed railway linking Israel with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. He also said Israel’s goal was to demilitarize Gaza.

“Our goal is clear: the demilitarization and stabilization of Gaza, with Israel maintaining security control to protect our people,” Katz said at the meeting with EU foreign ministers.

“Achieving this will open the door to new regional opportunities, allowing us to drive economic and humanitarian initiatives that benefit everyone, including the people of Gaza,” he continued.

Katz has for years called for the creation of an artificial island off the coast of Gaza. He proposed this idea in 2011 when he served as Israel’s Minister of Transport under the government of then Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu.

Katz’s proposal includes plans for an international military force to control the artificial island, which he said would be a shipping hub for the Gaza Strip ‘for at least 100 years’.

The Palestinian Authority immediately rejected the idea that emerged at that time and called it ‘pure fantasy’.

Katz’s proposal comes at a time when Israel is accused of trying to forcibly expel the Gaza population in its war against Hamas. Gaza health authorities reported that more than 25,000 people, mostly women and children, were killed as a result of a series of Israeli attacks.

More than 1.8 million people were also forced to flee within the Gaza area as a result of the war. Leading Israeli government figures, including Netanyahu and controversial National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have floated the idea of ​​’voluntary immigration’ from the Gaza Strip.

The plan was denounced as a euphemism for the practice of ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied a report by The Guardian which said that Katz proposed moving Gaza residents to an artificial island. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Katz had never proposed anything like that when he met with European Union Foreign Ministers.

