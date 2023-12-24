Israeli military: Five soldiers killed in Gaza since Friday

#Israeli #military #soldiers #killed #Gaza #Friday

Four soldiers were killed in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, the army said in a statement.

A fifth was killed on Saturday in the north of the Palestinian territory, bringing the total number of soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip to 144 since October 27, when Israel’s full-scale ground offensive began.

On October 7, Hamas militants broke through the border into southern Israel and carried out an attack that killed about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to AFP estimates based on the latest official Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also kidnapped about 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in the Gaza Strip.

In response to this attack, Israel launched a retaliatory air and ground campaign in this Palestinian territory.

The Health Ministry of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said earlier on Saturday that at least 20,258 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7.

According to the ministry, 201 people died in the last 24 hours alone. Most of the dead, according to the ministry, are women and children.

