Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found

Israel continues its offensive in the Gaza Strip, despite increasing calls from the international community for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages.

Since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, Israel has launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip that has left much of the territory in ruins and sparked widespread concern.

The Health Ministry of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip says more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in an Israeli military operation in the Palestinian enclave since October 7.

Israel’s military says it has uncovered the largest Hamas tunnel to date near the Erez border crossing, big enough for small vehicles to pass through, an AFP photographer said.

Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to build, including rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again: “We will fight to the end. We will achieve all our goals – destroy Hamas, free all hostages and ensure that Gaza does not become a center of terrorism again.”

However, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who arrived in Tel Aviv, again called on Israel to immediately conclude a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing that “too many civilians are being killed.”

France separately condemned the Israeli bombing that killed one of its foreign ministry officials in the Gaza Strip.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock also lamented the high number of civilian casualties, but said now was not the time for a ceasefire because it would not be sustainable.

“The call for a general and immediate cease-fire now, in the hope that it will become permanent (…) ignores why Israel is forced to defend itself: Hamas has barbarically attacked Israel and is still firing rockets to kill Israeli citizens every day.” Hamas must lay down its arms,” ​​the ministers wrote in a joint article in the Sunday Times newspaper.

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel. According to Jewish officials, about 1.2 thousand were killed in the attacks. people, mostly civilians, and about 250 people were taken hostage.

The Israeli military says 121 soldiers have been killed in ground operations since late October.

