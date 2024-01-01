Israeli Military Says Gaza War Will Continue Throughout 2024

TEL AVIV, KOMPAS.com – The Israeli military on Monday (1/1/2024) stated that the war in Gaza would continue throughout 2024.

In a New Year’s message, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that tens of thousands of reservists would be needed to fight.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) must plan ahead, understanding that we will be asked to undertake additional tasks and warfare throughout the year,” he told reporters.

“The goal of the war requires prolonged fighting and we are preparing for it,” added Hagari, as quoted by AFP.

The latest Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7. The fighting in Gaza occurred after Hamas troops invaded southern Israel.

According to data from Israel, the attack killed around 1,140 people, most of them civilians.

Around 250 people are also being held hostage by Hamas. The Israeli military said 129 people were still being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israel’s land, sea and air attacks on Gaza have so far killed far more people, reaching 21,828 people.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, which is managed by Hamas, said that most of the victims killed in Gaza were women and children.

Hagari said that the Israeli military is currently planning how to deploy troops in the next few months.

“Some reservists will return to their families and jobs this week,” he said.

“This will significantly lighten the economic burden and allow them to gather strength for upcoming activities this year. The fighting will continue and they will still be needed,” explained Hagari.

Since ground operations began on October 27 in Gaza, the Israeli army has lost 172 soldiers inside the Palestinian territory, including several in crossfire incidents.

