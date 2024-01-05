#Israeli #minister #thousand #million #Arabs #Gaza #matter

Israeli minister: 100 thousand, not 2 million the Arabs in Gaza are quite another matter

As Gazans return to their destroyed homes, some Israeli ministers are actively talking about relocating Palestinians to other territories.

“If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza instead of 2 million Arab, the whole discussion will be completely different the next day,” said Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The house is unrecognizable

The residential area in Gaza’s Jabalia camp where Tariq lived quickly turned into a war zone when, in November, he fled Israeli bombing with his family of eight. When he returned home on Sunday – after weeks spent scavenging for food, fleeing artillery and shelling – he was unrecognizable.

“There’s only half the house left,” he told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “Ruins we can live on.”

Tariq, who spoke on condition of anonymity for his safety, was among the first displaced residents to return to their homes this week following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from the northern Gaza Strip. They were met with destroyed buildings, destroyed roads, piles of rubble (some of them with uncollected rotting corpses) and great uncertainty about their future.

As the war in some parts of the Gaza Strip gradually subsides, the enclave and its 2.1 million the fate of the population is far from clear. As some residents return to their devastated neighborhoods, Israeli politicians are questioning whether they should return home at all, notes The Washington Post.

Controversial proposals by some Israeli officials to evacuate Gazans to camps in Egypt or other countries are at loggerheads with Washington, Europe and the United Nations, and have been implicated in a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice alleging “genocide” in Gaza. . Far-right members of the ruling coalition have proposed moving displaced Palestinians to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the European Union or Chile.

December. The Washington Post reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged US President Joe Biden and other US officials to pressure Egypt to open its border with the Gaza Strip and accept Palestinian refugees. Last week, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu was negotiating with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to accept “voluntary migrants” from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s office and Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment. The Congolese government did not respond to requests for comment.

Forced relocation is strictly prohibited

Critics say such proposals could amount to ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian enclave.

“Forced relocation is strictly prohibited because it is difficult [tarptautinės humanitarinės teisės] violation and words matter,” European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote on Wednesday in response to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s calls for Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.

“Emigration should be encouraged in the Gaza Strip,” said B. Smotrich in an interview with the Israeli military radio on Sunday. “If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza instead of 2 million Arabic, the whole discussion will be completely different the next day.”

I. Ben Gvir repeated this call on Tuesday, announcing on the X social network that “the migration of hundreds of thousands of people from the Gaza Strip will allow the residents of the enclave to return home, live safely and protect [Izraelio gynybos pajėgų] soldier”.

US officials say they have been assured the proposals are not official Israeli policy. But the State Department reprimanded Smotrich and Ben Gvir on Tuesday: “This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible,” spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. “We have clearly, consistently and unequivocally stated that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land.”

B. Netanyahu’s coalition depends on far-right parties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the border of the Gaza Strip

Private Israeli officials say the proposals stem from the political imperatives of Netanyahu’s coalition and his reliance on far-right parties to maintain power.

I.Ben Gviras and B.Smotrich do not belong to the extraordinary military cabinet, which determines the security policy. But their statements play well with religious settlers and activists who would like Israel to annex the Gaza Strip rather than hand it over to a “revived” Palestinian Authority, as US officials advocate.

“Military and security professionals know it’s not even possible,” said a person with direct knowledge of the government conversations, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. “They know that without Gazans in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority as part of the government, there is no future.”

But the resettlement proposals, and Netanyahu’s refusal to deny them, continue to strain relations with the international community amid growing opposition to Israel’s war with Hamas, which has killed more than 22,000 people in the Gaza Strip and nearly 90 percent of its population. residents were forced to leave their homes.

“Israel is really shooting itself in the foot,” said Shira Efron, director of research at the Israel Policy Forum. “It would be nice if Netanyahu spoke his mind and said that this is not the right policy, but it’s election season and he has to answer to his voters.”

Next week, Israel will respond at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to accusations made by the Republic of South Africa that its actions in the Gaza Strip amount to genocide or the failure to prevent genocide. In 10 of the 84 pages of the case, Israeli officials and soldiers call for the forcible displacement of Palestinians and the destruction of the Gaza Strip in their own words.

Israel fiercely disputes the claims, which spokesman Eilon Levy called an “absurd blood libel on South Africa”.

“We have made it clear in words and deeds that we are aiming for October 7. monsters, and we are looking for new ways to comply with international law, including the principles of proportionality, caution and separation on the battlefield of the fight against terrorism, which no military has faced before,” E. Levy said during a press conference.

But even some international law experts, who believe Israel is abiding by the laws of war, say far-right rhetoric is undermining the country’s defense.

“Looking at the list is really disturbing,” Amichai Cohen, a law professor at Israel’s Ono Academic College, said of South Africa’s list. “Although I know that most of them were said by people who have no seat at the decision-making table, or they were taken out of context.”