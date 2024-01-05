Israeli Minister Calls for Relocation of Gaza Residents, Saudi Arabia Says Gini

#Israeli #Minister #Calls #Relocation #Gaza #Residents #Saudi #Arabia #Gini

Jakarta –

The Saudi Arabian government condemned statements made by Israeli ministers calling for the return of Jewish settlers to Gaza and the transfer of Gaza residents. Saudi stressed that action must be taken against Israel’s violations of international law.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its “firm condemnation and rejection of the extremist statements by two ministers in the Israeli occupation government, which called for the transfer of the Gaza population, the re-occupation of the Gaza Strip and the construction of settlements,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as reported by media Al ArabiyaFriday (5/1/2024).

The Saudi Kingdom called on the international community to act in the face of the Israeli government’s “persistence” in violating international law through its statements and actions.

Earlier this week, two Israeli Ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir made statements advocating the resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza.

Smotrich, a right-wing Israeli minister, said that the presence of Israeli civilians in the Gaza Strip would help Israel control the territory militarily.

Israel’s Finance Minister also said that Palestinians in the enclave should be encouraged to move to other countries.

“If we had acted in the right way strategically and encouraged emigration, if there had been 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza instead of two million, the whole discourse after the war would have been very different,” he said.

Watch the video ‘Appearance of the Impact of Israel’s Attack on the Residential Settlement in Rafah Gaza’:

(ita/ita)