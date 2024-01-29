Israeli Minister Crowds Join Demonstration Calling for Jewish Settlements in Gaza

#Israeli #Minister #Crowds #Join #Demonstration #Calling #Jewish #Settlements #Gaza

Jerusalem –

Thousands of Israelis held a mass demonstration in Jerusalem to call for the reconstruction of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip. A number of Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet ministers, including the controversial National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, took part in the action.

As reported AFP, Monday (29/1/2024), Netanyahu has rejected the construction of Jewish settlements in the Palestinian enclave. But the mass action in Jerusalem on Sunday (28/1) showed that a previously rejected position had gained momentum in Netanyahu’s radical right-wing government.

“If we don’t want another October 7, we need… to control the region,” Ben-Gvir stressed in his statement at the mass rally, alluding to the Hamas attack on October 7 last year that sparked war in the Gaza Strip.

The firebrand politician also said that Israel should “encourage the voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. This statement echoes past statements that have drawn strong criticism from the United States (US), Israel’s close ally, and the wider international community.

Several people who took part in the mass action carried firearms, while traders outside the convention center area where the action was located sold t-shirts that read “Gaza is part of the land of Israel”.

Speakers at the mass action, which was attended by members of Netanyahu’s political party and several other ministers, urged the Israeli PM to make their controversial dreams come true.

A number of parties who support the deportation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip even call Jewish settlements the only way to guarantee security for Israeli citizens.

“The Oslo Accords are dead, the Israeli people are alive,” shouted the crowd at the rally, referring to the landmark agreement between Israel and Palestine in the 1990s that gave the Palestinian people limited self-government.

