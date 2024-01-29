Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories must end – UN

The Secretary-General of the United Nations considered Israel’s rejection of the two-state solution unacceptable, arguing that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories must end.

António Guterres said, in a UN Council debate, that the right of the Palestinian people to build their own independent state must be recognized by all, and that any refusal to accept the two-state solution by any party must be firmly rejected .

The Israeli Prime Minister has expressed public opposition to the two-state solution in a possible post-war scenario and guarantees that he wants to take full control of the Gaza Strip, despite having already been admonished by the US President, Joe Biden, and also by the head of European diplomacy.

Guterres further argued that denying the Palestinian people the right to statehood would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a threat to global peace and security, saying this would exacerbate polarization and encourage extremists around the world.

Yesterday, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, defended the creation of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, when he spoke at the New Year’s greetings ceremony, addressed to the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola.

João Lourenço pointed out in his speech that, before the Palestinian people are completely exterminated, while there is still time, the United Nations, namely its Security Council, must take concrete steps towards the materialization of its own resolutions, which reflect the expressed will of the overwhelming majority of its members.

The number one of the Government of Angola considers it necessary to create an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, as the only way to put a definitive end to what he considers “an old and very violent conflict”, placing the two peoples (Jewish and Palestinian) and the two States of Israel and Palestine, living side by side, in peace and harmony, cooperating in a normal way as is supposed to happen between neighboring countries that share common borders.