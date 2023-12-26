Israeli PM Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Peace Until Hamas is Destroyed

#Israeli #Netanyahu #Peace #Hamas #Destroyed

Tuesday, 26 Dec 2023 16:20 IWST

Israeli PM Benyamin Netanyahu said there would be no peace until Hamas was destroyed. (Photo: CNN)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no peace before the resistance group was in PalestineHamas, destroyed.

This statement was contained in Netanyahu’s opinion piece released by the Wall Street Journal on Monday (25/12) evening.

“Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu explained that demilitarization of Gaza would require the creation of a temporary security zone around it.

“In the future, Israel must continue to assume primary security responsibility in Gaza,” he said.

Netanyahu’s opinion emerged after he visited Gaza. After that, he attended a meeting with the Likud Party.

During the meeting, he emphasized that he would not stop fighting Hamas before they were destroyed. Israeli troops are even more fiercely bombarding Gaza.

“We are intensifying the fighting in the coming days,” Netanyahu said in a Likud party release, quoted by AFP.

He also said he supports the subtle expulsion of Palestinians under the narrative of “voluntary migration.”

However, this plan still raises questions regarding which country will accommodate Gaza residents.

Responding to the Netanyahu government’s efforts, Hamas was reluctant to hold joint discussions. They also called the action unreasonable.

“[Warga Palestina] refused to be deported and relocated. “There can be no exile and there is no other choice but to remain on our land,” Hamas said in a statement.

Israel’s plan emerged when Zionist troops continued to attack Gaza since October 7.

During operations, they attacked residents and civilian objects such as refugee camps and hospitals. As a result of the Israeli attack, more than 20,000 people in Palestine died.

Israel’s ongoing attacks have made a number of parties think they want to control Palestine.

