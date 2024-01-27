Israeli PM on International Court Ruling: Genocide Accusations Outrageous

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which stated that Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. Netanyahu said accusations of genocide were outrageous.

Reported Al JazeeraSaturday (27/1/2024), after the decision, Netanyahu said that the court’s willingness to discuss genocide charges was “a sign of shame that will not be erased for generations”, and he vowed to continue the war.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people,” Netanyahu said.

“Like other countries, Israel has a fundamental right to self-defense. The court in The Hague is right to reject the outrageous request to deprive us of that right,” he added.

Netanyahu slammed South Africa’s lawsuit against him as ‘outrageous’, after a judge ruled that Israel must prevent genocide.

“The accusations of genocide leveled against Israel are not only false, they are outrageous, and good people everywhere must reject them,” Netanyahu said in a video statement reported by AFP.

