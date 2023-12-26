Israeli PM Says War Is Far From Over

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (25/12/2023) emphasized that the war against Hamas in Gaza was far from over.

This was conveyed by Netanyahu after visiting Israeli troops fighting in the Gaza Strip. He dismissed speculation that his government would call for a pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said that Israel would not stop and would continue to fight, and would even intensify the fighting in the coming days.

Author: Irawan Sapto Adhi
Scriptwriter: Arini Kusuma Jati
Narrator: Arini Kusuma Jati
Video Editor: Fathir Rohman
Producer: Farid Firdaus

Music by Fat Man – Yung Logos

