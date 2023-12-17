Israeli Sniper Reportedly Kills Mother and Child in Gaza Catholic Church

#Israeli #Sniper #Reportedly #Kills #Mother #Child #Gaza #Catholic #Church

An Israeli sniper on Saturday (16/12/2023) killed a mother and child, and wounded seven other people at the only Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip, according to local Latin Catholic Church authorities.

“An Israeli military sniper killed two Christian women (Nahed and her daughter Samar) inside the Holy Family parish in Gaza on Saturday,” the Latin Patriarchate’s media office said.

Reported Between collect Anadolu, The office based in Jerusalem City is the manager of the Catholic Church in Gaza City.

The office said one of the women fell while trying to save the others on their way to the nuns’ convent. In addition, seven other people were injured while trying to provide assistance.

“Shots were fired at them inside the monastery, and there was no resistance from within the area,” the office added.

An Israeli artillery vehicle earlier “targeted the Sisters of Mother Teresa (Missionaries of Charity) convent in Gaza City, which accommodates more than 54 people with disabilities, within the walls of the church.

The statement added that, in addition to extensive damage, the attack also resulted in the destruction of fuel tanks and electricity generators, making the premises unfit for habitation or providing care for people with disabilities.

It was stated that three children were injured in the monastery last Friday (15/12/2023), as a result of repeated attacks by Israel in the city.

During the conflict, which began on October 7, Israeli attacks hit churches, hospitals and schools, which under the rules of war should not be touched.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, surrounded the territory, and launched a ground offensive in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed and 51,000 injured in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israeli casualties in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official data. (ant/bill/iss)