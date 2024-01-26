Israeli Snipers Execute 2 Palestinian Children Holding White Flags

#Israeli #Snipers #Execute #Palestinian #Children #Holding #White #Flags

Two Palestinian brothers were killed by an Israeli sniper in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Photo/@muhammadshehad2/X

GAZA TRACK – Israeli soldiers executed a 13-year-old boy, Nahed Barbakh, in Khan Younis when he left his house carrying a white flag.

His brother Ramiz (20) rushed to save him and was also shot dead by Israeli forces.

This marked one of several similar tragedies in which Israel killed many Palestinian civilians holding white flags.

The actions of the Zionist colonial army constitute a war crime according to international law.

Meanwhile, Nasser Hospital, the main medical facility in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, has run out of food, anesthetics and painkillers as a result of the fifth day of the Israeli siege, according to a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“There are 150 health workers, 350 patients and hundreds of displaced families at the Nasser Medical Complex in conditions of famine, targeting and lack of treatment,” said Dr Ashraf al-Qudra.

“Nasser Hospital is functioning with only 10% of its personnel and the conditions are inhumane,” the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

On the other hand, groups opposing the war in Israel began to emerge. It is still too early to say whether the loss of 21 Israeli soldiers in one day at the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza will be a watershed moment in the war in Gaza.