Israeli Soldier Deaths in Gaza Increase, Netanyahu: We Will Not Stop

The war between Hamas and Israel is still ongoing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli soldier deaths as a result of the fighting continued to increase.

“This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day in the fighting in Gaza,” Netanyahu said as quoted by AFP, Monday (25/12/2023).

The number of Israeli soldiers killed has increased to 15 since Friday (22/12) and 154 soldiers have died since the Israeli ground attack on October 27.

“This war has enormous consequences… but we have no choice but to continue fighting,” Netanyahu said.

“We continue with full force until the end, until victory, until we achieve all our goals: the destruction of Hamas, the return of our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel,” Israel said.

He added “This will be a long war… (until) Hamas is eliminated and we restore security,” he continued.

Netanyahu vowed to protect the lives of his soldiers. “We are intensifying the war in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“We will do everything to protect the lives of our soldiers. However… we will not stop until we achieve victory,” Netanyahu explained.

Israel lost 10 soldiers in Gaza on Saturday (23/12). Israeli troops are now also facing Hezbollah militants on the northern border with Lebanon.

