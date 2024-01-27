Israeli Soldier Killed in Fighting in South Gaza, Dozens Wounded in Last 24 Hours

#Israeli #Soldier #Killed #Fighting #South #Gaza #Dozens #Wounded #Hours

SERAMBINEWS.COM – A number of Israeli soldiers were reported killed and 11 others injured in ongoing fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army (IDF) said on Friday (26/1/2024).

In a statement, the Israeli military said that due to the latest deaths on Thursday (25/1/2024), the number of IDF deaths in Gaza since October 7 had jumped to 557, including 220 soldiers who had died since the start of the ground operation on October 27.

The IDF also reported 11 soldiers injured in ground fighting in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

The total number of IDF soldiers and army officers injured since the start of the ground military aggression on October 27 has risen to 1,268, up from the 1,258 reported yesterday.

IDF data shows that 258 people suffered serious injuries, 427 people suffered moderate injuries, and 584 people suffered minor injuries.

The total number of soldiers and officers injured since the start of the war on October 7 now stands at 2,757.

Of the total, 418 people suffered serious injuries, 723 people had moderate injuries, and 1,616 people had minor injuries.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas that Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 64,487 people injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel’s offensive has displaced 85 percent of Gaza’s population amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN agency.

