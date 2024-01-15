Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

#Israeli #soldiers #killed #Palestinians #occupied #West #Bank

The soldiers chased the vehicle, which broke through a checkpoint near Hebron, “fired on the terrorists and neutralized them,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah confirmed the men were killed, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it had received their bodies.

The health ministry also said that in a separate incident further north, Israeli soldiers shot and killed another young man in a refugee camp near Jericho.

Medical sources in Jericho told an AFP correspondent that a 16-year-old man was killed during an army raid on the camp during which a wanted man was arrested.

No clashes have been reported and the Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.

Violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank since October 7, when the Palestinian armed group Hamas launched an attack in southern Israel and sparked a wide-scale conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Israeli army raids and settler attacks have killed at least 341 people in the occupied West Bank, according to AFP figures based on sources on both sides.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 520 Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank last year.

During the same period, Palestinian militants carried out attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank that killed at least 41 people, according to Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Excluding annexed East Jerusalem, the territory is home to nearly three million Palestinians and about 490,000 Israelis living in settlements that are considered illegal under international law.

