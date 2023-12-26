Israeli Soldiers Reportedly Stripped Dozens of Palestinian Civilians

#Israeli #Soldiers #Reportedly #Stripped #Dozens #Palestinian #Civilians

JERUSALEM, KOMPAS.com – Israeli soldiers rounded up dozens of Palestinians at a playground north of Gaza City after reportedly stripping them naked.

Reported by Anadolu Agency, in a video that circulated widely on social media Monday (25/12/2023), Israel appeared to be detaining children and the elderly. They were seen wearing only underwear.

The video also shows Israeli tanks among the civilians.

Israel has not commented on this report. The fate of the civilians in the video is also not yet known.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, which was met with a series of attacks from Israel, at least 20,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have reportedly been killed.

Another 54,536 were reported to have been injured. The fate of civilians in Gaza is increasingly stranded.

Israeli attacks also caused destruction in Gaza. Half of the housing in coastal areas was destroyed.

Nearly 2 million people have been displaced amid shortages of food and clean water.

