Israeli #Soldiers #Slaughtered #Russia #Intervenes

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

Tuesday, 01/23/2024 21:50 IWST

Photo: Israeli military vehicles move out of the Gaza Strip, Monday (15/1/2024). (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Escalation in the Gaza region, Palestine, continues to taper off. This was due to Israel’s move to attack the region blindly on the pretext that it was destroying the Hamas militia, which invaded Southern Israel on October 7 2023.

The Tel Aviv attack, which was carried out on a large scale, then provoked pro-Hamas militias in the Middle East such as the Houthis and Hezbollah to move. This leaves the risk of expanding the war in the region wide open.

The following are the latest developments as compiled CNBC Indonesia from various sources, Tuesday (23/1/2024):

1. Israeli citizens furious at Netanyahu

A number of Israeli citizens who are the families of the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza visited the offices of the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, Monday (22/1/2024). They did this as a form of disagreement with Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to make peace with Hamas and release the hostages.

In the report Al Jazeeraa woman shows a photo of three members of her family who were among the 253 people arrested in Hamas’ cross-border raid on October 7.

“Only one I want to revive, one of three!” the female protester exclaimed after taking part in a Knesset Finance Committee discussion.

Another protester, wearing a black T-shirt, held up a sign that read: “You will not sit here while they die there.”

About 100 hostages were freed during a week-long ceasefire agreed to by Hamas and Israel in November. Currently, there are still around 130 Israeli citizens being held hostage in Gaza.

Netanyahu recently refused to forge a ceasefire deal that previously succeeded in repatriating some of the hostages. He admitted that this rejection was due to the increasing number of requests from Hamas for the release of hostages.

“In return for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of our troops from Gaza, the release of all murderers and rapists… And leaving Hamas intact,” Netanyahu claimed in a statement.

“I immediately reject the conditions for surrendering the Hamas monster,” he said as quoted by .

On the other hand, the fate of the hostages, 27 of whom Tel Aviv said died in captivity, has put Israel under great concern. Hostage relatives worry that war exhaustion could weaken that focus.

Panel chairman Moshe Gafni, whose ultra-Orthodox Jewish party is in Netanyahu’s coalition, said repatriating the hostages was an important thing to do. However, he admitted that this step could not be taken by leaving Netanyahu’s coalition.

“Redeeming the captives is the most important teaching in Judaism, especially in this case, where there is an urgency to preserve life. But withdrawing from the coalition will achieve nothing,” he concluded.

2. Israeli forces are massacred

Israel began to record its worst defeat in the attack on Gaza, Palestine. On Tuesday (23/1/2024), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said 24 of its members had died in one day.

Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 21 soldiers were killed when two buildings they were mining for demolition exploded after Hamas militia opened fire on nearby tanks. Previously, three soldiers were reported killed in separate attacks in South Gaza.

“Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the war broke out,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by .

“In the name of our heroes, for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory.”

This large death toll occurred when the IDF attacked the western part of Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza. Israel says the city is now a major base for Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave.

3. Israel Shoots Its Own Tank

The Palestinian Hamas group said the Israeli army bombed its own tanks. This happened when Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, was involved in ground fighting.

It was reported that Israeli rescue units initially tried to retaliate against the Qassam Brigades attacks. But unfortunately, it failed and an Israeli air force missile hit it.

“Israeli rescue units tried to withdraw the tank from its target location,” the Qassam Brigades said in a statement it was quoted as saying Al JazeeraTuesday (23/1/2024).

“Our fighters clashed with them and stopped them from advancing towards the vehicle,” he explained again on the same page.

“Until the (Israeli) air force attacked the tank with several rockets and obliterated it along with everyone inside,” the team added.

4. Israel-Egypt Threatened with War

Israel reportedly risks dragging another new Arab country into the war. Currently, Israel plans to retake the Philadelphia Corridor, namely the ‘no man’s land’ that stretches along the southern region of Gaza on the border with Egypt.

Israel believes the 14 km long border has been used for years by militant groups in the region. Starting from smuggling weapons, technology, money, to personnel.

Israel itself believes that the continuous flow of weapons, technology and money into Gaza for the Hamas group originates from the Sinai Peninsula, which is then smuggled across the border via this corridor. To prevent that from happening, Israel is now considering reoccupying this area.

This has even been supported by a number of Israeli politicians. Including Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in recent weeks.

This desire of Israel was also stated by a senior researcher at The International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, Dr. Ely Karmon. However, according to the Israeli observer, the country has no intention of occupying the territory.

Instead, the idea is that the country will simply increase its military presence in the region to maintain security. “Seizing the territory will be very difficult, simply because Israel has a peace treaty with Egypt,” he quoted as saying RTTuesday (23/1/2024).

5. Israeli Officials Reveal Ceasefire Plans

An Israeli official said initiatives were starting to emerge to offer a two-month ceasefire to Hamas in exchange for all the hostages being held in Gaza. However, according to him, this is still far from what can be said to be a proposal.

“This initiative is a way to check whether the framework will work. Many steps need to be taken before an agreement is reached,” the official told CNN International.

6. Israel Offers Safe Corridor in Gaza

Two sources that are Israeli officials show on CNN International that Israel has proposed allowing senior Hamas leaders to leave Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire deal.

While this would provide a safe exit from Gaza for top Hamas leaders, their escape could weaken Hamas’ grip on the war-torn strip.

The report comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ calls to end the war in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza, and faced increasing public pressure to bring the hostages home.

7. Russian Foreign Minister intervenes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his counterparts from Iran, Turkey and Lebanon ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on the growing turmoil in the Middle East.

“Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the conditions for providing humanitarian assistance to civilians,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“General concerns were expressed regarding the tense situation in the Red Sea, which has experienced a sharp decline.”

It should be noted that the escalation in the Middle East caused by the armed conflict between Israel and Palestine in Gaza continues to have global effects. The reason is, the second war has made the entire Middle East, which is a vital global region, in turmoil.

The Houthi group in Yemen has recently launched attacks on ships affiliated or linked to Israel as a form of solidarity with Hamas and Gaza. This triggered disturbances in those waters and forced many ships to circle the African continent to reach the Mediterranean Sea and Europe.

In Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia has launched attacks on the Jewish State to help Hamas. This raises fears of war between the group and Israel.

