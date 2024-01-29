Israeli Spy Caught, Executed in Iran

Jakarta

4 Israeli spies had a tragic fate. They were executed by Iran after being caught trying to sabotage an Iranian defense site.

Reported by AFP, Monday (29/1), the four were executed on Monday (29/1) early morning local time. The four defendants are Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Wafa Azarbar, Pejman Fatehi.

They were arrested in July 2022. The four spies were accused of planning an operation against a Defense Ministry center in Iran’s central Isfahan province, according to the court’s website, Mizan Online.

“The death sentence against four members of a group affiliated with a Zionist spy organization, who were arrested… for planning a bombing operation in Isfahan, was carried out this morning,” Mizan Online reported.

