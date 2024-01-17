Israeli Tanks Attack Abandoned Northern Gaza Area Again, Genocide Continues

#Israeli #Tanks #Attack #Abandoned #Northern #Gaza #Area #Genocide #Continues

Tanks maneuver near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel on January 16, 2024. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

GAZA – Israeli tanks stormed back into the northern part of the Gaza Strip they left last week, according to residents on Tuesday (16/1/2024).

The move reignited the fiercest fighting since New Year’s Day when Israel announced it would scale back its operations there.

A massive explosion was seen in the northern region of Gaza from across the border with Israel.

Those conditions have been rare over the past two weeks after Israel announced it was withdrawing troops in the north as part of a transition to smaller, more targeted operations.

Heavy gunfire could be heard across the border throughout the night. In the morning, trails of smoke snaked across the sky as Israel’s Iron Dome defenses shot down rockets fired by the mujahideen across the border.

The rocket attacks by Palestinian fighters prove that they still have the ability to launch dangerous attacks on Israel even though the war has been going on for more than 100 days.

Israel said its troops had killed dozens of Hamas fighters overnight in clashes in Beit Lahiya on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip.

Gaza health authorities said Israeli bombardment over the past 24 hours had killed 158 people in the enclave.