Israeli tanks bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis

#Israeli #tanks #bombed #Nasser #Hospital #Khan #Yunis

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Tuesday, that Israeli tanks were bombing Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, on the 109th day of the start of the war.

The ministry said in a statement, “Israeli tanks are firing heavily at the upper floors of the specialized surgery building and the emergency building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, and dozens of casualties are expected.”

The Israeli army did not comment on a question from Agence France-Presse about the hospital.

Khan Yunis is witnessing fierce battles between Israeli soldiers who advanced south and Hamas, 3 months after the ground attack.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini previously said on the “X” platform, “Twitter”: “Shelters in Khan Yunis were bombed during the military operations (Monday), and at least 6 displaced people were killed and many more were injured during the fierce fighting around our shelter.”

Lazzrini continued: “Passionate staff, patients and displaced people are now trapped inside the few remaining hospitals in Khan Yunis as fierce fighting continues.”

He called on all parties to take all necessary precautions to reduce harm and protect civilians, medical facilities and their workers in accordance with international law.

As Israeli forces advance, more than a million people are now gathered in Rafah, south of Khan Yunis, adjacent to the Egyptian border.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spoke of the “unspeakable pain in Gaza, where the death toll continues to rise.”

“In Khan Yunis, fighting is escalating, destroying civilian areas and claiming lives. Attacks on health care facilities continue to rise,” OCHA said on the X platform.

More than 25,000 Palestinians were killed during the war in Gaza, most of them children and women, according to the latest toll from the Ministry of Health.