Israeli troops discover booby traps at UN daycare center in West Bank

Palestinians detained on January 3, 2024 during a raid by the Israeli Army in the Nur Shams refugee camp (EFE)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) located this Thursday a series of booby traps in a daycare center of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Nur Shams refugee camp, in the West Bank.

Israeli troops carried out an operation that lasted more than 40 hours and in which they searched hundreds of buildings, identified dozens of suspects and even arrested eleven people.

During these searches, Israeli law enforcement forces discovered on the ground floor of a building used by UNRWA as a daycare center “an operating system connected to charges around and on the access roads to the building,” as well as a car.

“The forces destroyed the building, the vehicle and the loads that were in the area,” reported the Israeli Army, which also highlighted that the troops also destroyed a couple of laboratories intended for the production of explosives.

As detailed by the IDF on its website, troops deployed in the area engaged in an exchange of fire with “terrorists.” In this skirmish, two soldiers were injured, who were taken to the hospital in minor condition.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Army also reported that it carried out a drone bombing against terrorists in the Nur Shams refugee camp, with no casualty toll for now. “During the operation, an IDF apparatus attacked terrorists who threw explosives at the forces and endangered them,” he said in a statement.

He also highlighted that more than 2,570 people have been arrested since October 7, the date of the attacks carried out by Hamas, including nearly 1,300 who maintain ties with this Palestinian terrorist group.

Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the war against Hamas will continue for “many more months” and thanked the U.S. government for its continued support, including approval of a new emergency arms sale, the second of this month, and for preventing a United Nations Security Council resolution seeking an immediate ceasefire. Israel believes that ending the war now would be a victory for Hamas, a position Washington shares.

“My policy is clear. “We will continue fighting until we have achieved all the objectives of the war, first of all the annihilation of Hamas and the release of all the hostages,” the premier said in a televised press conference.

(With information from AP and EuropaPress)