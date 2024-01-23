Israeli troops will be withdrawn from Gaza to be sent to the West Bank

#Israeli #troops #withdrawn #Gaza #West #Bank

Israeli soldiers killed during aggression in the Gaza Strip are buried in Jerusalem, January 23, 2024. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Israel will pull its troops out of the Gaza Strip and move some of them to the occupied West Bank.

Anadolu reported the plan, based on reports in Israeli media on Monday (22/1/2024).

“Army Commander Herzi Halevi decided to withdraw combat troops from Gaza to be transferred to the West Bank to replace regular troops there,” said the Walla news portal.

There are no further details regarding the decision and there has been no confirmation from the Israeli military.

However, according to Israeli media, the move is aimed at resting Israeli troops in the West Bank amid increasing tensions in the occupied territory.

A total of 370 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 4,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since October 7.

Last week, the Israeli army withdrew the 36th Division from the Gaza Strip, while three other divisions remained in the Palestinian territory, where they were involved in what many believe was a genocide against the occupied Palestinian people.

The people of the Gaza Strip are suffering an unprecedented humanitarian disaster due to ongoing Israeli military attacks.