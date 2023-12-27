Israeli Veteran: IDF Spreads Fake Victory, No Solution to Hamas Tunnels

#Israeli #Veteran #IDF #Spreads #Fake #Victory #Solution #Hamas #Tunnels

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Retired Israeli General, Yitzhak Brik (75), criticized the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who often spread false information regarding Israel’s progress in the Gaza Strip.

He emphasized that the truth on the ground is not the same as the IDF and media statements that support Israel.

“From the information I received from commanders and soldiers who have been fighting in the Gaza Strip since the beginning, it seems that Israeli military spokespeople and military commentators on television channels are giving a false narrative about thousands of deaths due to Hamas and about a direct war between our troops and theirs, ” Yitzhak Brik told the newspaper Haaretz, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

He said the number of Hamas members who died or were injured was far less than the number claimed by the IDF.

“The number of Hamas casualties resulting from our troops’ fire on the ground is much lower. “War is usually not fought face to face, and most of the dead and wounded among us were hit by explosives and bombs or anti-tank missile fire from Hamas,” he said.

IDF Spreads Fake News of Progress

According to Yitzhak Brik, the IDF deliberately portrayed its troops as making progress on the battlefield.

“It is clear that Israeli military and security officials are trying to portray the war as a major victory before the picture becomes clear,” he said.

Israel, said Yitzhak Brik, deliberately invited international journalists from pro-Israel news channels to see what they had prepared in the Gaza Strip

“For this purpose, they brought media recruited from major television channels to Gaza, so they could take pictures ‘victory’,” he continued.

Yitzhak Brik remembered the reporters and commentators on Israeli TV channels before October 7, 2023, who praised Israel as the country with the strongest defense in the Middle East.

However, they continued to say the same thing after the Hamas operation broke out on October 7 2023, which indirectly shows that Israel is not as strong as they say.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari speaks to the press from The Kirya, which houses Israel's Defense Ministry, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, presenting "evidence" of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

“This reminds me of how reporters and commentators on major TV channels, along with retired generals, told us, before the attacks we received in the Gaza region, that the Israeli army was the strongest army in the Middle East and that the enemy was deterred,” he said.

“Unfortunately, these reporters, commentators and retired generals continue to fabricate the same picture, as if they have learned nothing,” he continued.