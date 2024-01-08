Israel’s Evil Plan Wants to Fly Thousands of Palestinians to Congo

Gaza

Israel apparently had evil plans after attacking Gaza, Palestine. They plan to move Palestinians to Congo in Central Africa.

The Israeli government is said to be increasingly serious about ‘flying’ Palestinians far outside their homeland. The country chosen is the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa.

Reported by Middle East Monitor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is secretly exploring sending thousands of migrants from Gaza, with the Democratic Republic of Congo being one of the countries under consideration.

“Congo would be willing to accept migrants and we are in talks with other parties,” said a senior source in Netanyahu’s Israeli Cabinet.

In a meeting with the Likud faction, Netanyahu announced that he was actively involved in organizing the voluntary migration of Gazans to other countries.

“Our problem is to find countries willing to accept Gazans, and we are working on that,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu acknowledged the challenge of finding a country willing to accept Gazans. However, they emphasized continued efforts in this regard.

Previously, the United States Department of State condemned statements by right-wing Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who advocated “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians out of Gaza.

This statement regarding voluntary emigration comes amid Arab countries’ concerns that Israel wants to forcibly evict and carry out ethnic cleansing in the Palestinian territories.

In addition, despite reports of offers to Arab forces and governments to manage Gaza, such as the Palestinian Authority and a combination of Arab countries, Israel insists that it will reoccupy the territory itself.

Also Read:  Israeli Minister Calls for Relocation of Gaza Residents, Saudi Arabia Says Gini

Israel continues to carry out military aggression in Gaza. This aggression has been going on for almost 3 months since last October 7.

The Palestinian health authority in Gaza said more than 22,000 people had been killed during Israel’s military aggression, more than half of whom were women and children.

—–

This article was broadcast on CNN Indonesia.

Watch Video “Israeli Missile Hits Residence in Rafah, 23 People Killed”

(wsw/wsw)

