Israel’s Excuse for Not Attacking UN Refugee Camps in Gaza After US Criticism

Israel has dismissed a UN report accusing Israeli tanks of attacking a refugee camp in Khan Younis, Gaza, Palestine. Israel issued a denial after being criticized by the United States (US).

Reported , Thursday (25/1/2024), Israel accused the attack on the large UN complex housing Palestinian refugees in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, of being orchestrated by Hamas. The attack killed nine people.

The attack, according to the UN, hit a vocational training center used to house 30,000 refugees in Khan Younis. The attack drew rare condemnation from the United States (US), Israel’s main ally.

The Israeli military initially released a statement describing the wider Khan Younis area as a base for Hamas fighters. They acknowledged fighting took place near a large number of civilians.

In a second statement released after Washington’s condemnation, Israel said an examination of its operational systems ruled out its forces were behind the attack on the refugee camp. The Israeli military maintains that a thorough review is still being carried out to examine the possibility that the attack was the result of Hamas fire.

“Dismantling the Hamas military framework in western Khan Younis is the core logic behind the operation,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“It’s a densely populated area and it’s an area populated with civilians, it’s a place that requires very specific methods of action and precise operations. There are areas with shelters, there are some hospitals, some sensitive locations. We have seen terrorists taking advantage of the location – this kind of location,” explained the Israeli military.

The Israeli military accused Hamas of having ‘command and control centers, outposts and security headquarters’ in the area.

