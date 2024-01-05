Israel’s Minister of Defense Reveals His Plans for Governing Gaza After the War

#Israels #Minister #Defense #Reveals #Plans #Governing #Gaza #War

TEL AVIV, KOMPAS.com – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday (4/1/2024) revealed his plans for the post-war government of the Gaza Strip.

He said that neither Hamas nor Israel would rule the region after fighting there ended.

Gallant revealed the outline of his plan to media crews in Tel Aviv before submitting it to the War Cabinet initiated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The views of members of the Israeli War Cabinet themselves have reportedly been divided regarding the future of the Gaza Strip after the overthrow of Hamas, which had ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Under the plan, Israel’s war in the region will continue until it succeeds in securing the return of the hostages kidnapped on October 7, dismantling Hamas’ “military and administrative capabilities,” and eliminating any remaining military threats.

After that, Gallant’s outline of the plan says, a new phase will begin in which Hamas will not control Gaza and will not pose a security threat to Israeli citizens.

In exchange, unnamed Palestinian bodies would take over governance of the territory.

In the plan, it is also stated that Israel has the right to operate within the Gaza area, but there will be no presence of Israeli civilians there after the war objectives have been achieved.

If you look closely, the plan offered by Gallant is at odds with the ideas of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Previously, Ben-Gvir on Monday (1/1/2024) called for Israeli settlers to return to the region after the war, and asked for a “solution to encourage emigration” of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

His comments were similar to those conveyed by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday (31/12/2023).

The call itself has drawn criticism from Arab countries, as well as its main ally the United States.

“The Gaza population is Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be responsible, provided there will be no hostile acts or threats against the State of Israel,” Gallant’s outline of the plan said, without specifying which bodies might be included.

Washington has suggested that Gaza be ruled by a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank.

The revelation of Gallant’s plans comes ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is traveling to the Middle East to press for more humanitarian aid to Gaza and to prevent an escalation of the regional conflict.

