Israel’s Plan Revealed – A New ‘Doomsday’ Appears

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Friday, 05/01/2024 22:00 WIB

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Israeli attacks in Gaza are getting more massive. The zionist forces carried out massive bombings near Deir el-Balah, including in Nuseirat, al-Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps.

The attack occurred when Israel forced residents to flee to the south. Apart from that, Israeli attacks also killed at least 32 people in Khan Younis and 5 people in Rafah.

The following are the latest developments in the situation in Gaza, the West Bank and its surroundings, as compiled CNBC Indonesia from various sources on Friday (5/1/2024).

Number of Death Victims

Report AFPciting the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), recorded at least 22,600 deaths on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that it recorded 162 deaths over the past 24 hours, while a total of 57,910 people were injured and 7,000 missing in nearly three months of fighting.

Meanwhile, the number of victims in Israel has been revised again. The death toll in the Hamas attack on October 7 changed from 1,400 to 1,139 people. A total of 173 soldiers were killed and 965 injured.

At least a total of 85 journalists have been killed since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), a total of 78 Palestinian journalists, 3 Lebanese journalists, and 4 Israeli journalists have been killed.

Israeli bombing

Mass bombing continues in central Gaza. This became even more massive after the Israeli military and its armored vehicles entered deeper into the area, especially around az-Zawaida.

“The military is trying to make the area from az-Zawayda to the Nuseirat refugee camp densely populated. Hundreds of thousands of people remain there simply because they have nowhere else to go, or they have concluded that there is no safer place,” according to the report Al Jazeera.

Apart from artillery shelling and airstrikes, there are also Israeli attack drones hovering at low altitudes in the area.

“We have heard reports that people arriving at al-Aqsa Hospital, which is the only semi-functional health facility in Deir el-Balah, were shot by the drones,” the report continued.

“In another reported case, a person was called by name to come out of his house and then shot dead by a drone. When talking to people arriving in Rafah town from the city center, they described the situation on earth as hellish.”

Food ‘Apocalypse’

The scarce food available in Gaza has now become unaffordable, with prices soaring in a wartime economy.

According to an Associated Press report, currently, a 25 kg (55 pound) bag of flour in Gaza costs between US$40 and US$100 (Rp. 621 thousand-Rp. 1.5 million), compared to US$10 (Rp. 155 thousand) before October 7.

As a result of rising prices, around 40 percent of Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of starvation.

In other parts of the world, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Food prices are lower than food prices in the last three years, this is due to a decrease in the prices of sugar, vegetable oil and meat.

Camp Raided, Israel Interrogates 500 Palestinians

The Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said that around 500 people, including women and children, were interrogated by Israeli forces at the Nur Shams refugee camp in the city of Tulkarem.

“The occupation moved around 150 Palestinians to one of its military barracks and arrested 20 others,” the two groups said in a statement.

Israeli troops carried out a major raid on the refugee camp which lasted for two days. These incidents resulted in injuries and arrests among Palestinians, in addition to the bombing of homes and the destruction of roads, infrastructure and public facilities.

“The total number of arrests in the West Bank since October 7 reached 5,650, noting that arrest cases include those detained by the occupation, and those who were later released,” the statement said.

Israel Reveals Its Plans for Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined plans for the next phase of the war, including the future of Gaza. Here are the important points:

– Hamas no longer controls Gaza, and “Palestinian bodies” will be responsible for running the territory.

– Israel will maintain its operational freedom of action, and the new people running Gaza will not be hostile to Israel in any way.

– There will be a “multinational task force” consisting of Western and Arab countries to regulate the border areas.

– Israel wants to lead these forces, and also wants them to be responsible for the restructuring and rebuilding of the Gaza Strip.

2 Senior Israeli Ministers Call on Israelis to Occupy Gaza

