Israel’s Pretext ‘Attacked Hamas Office Not Lebanon’ Reaps Criticism

Israel claims the attack in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri, was not an attack on Lebanon or Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel’s pretext for the attack drew criticism.

Summarized from a number of foreign news, Wednesday (3/1/2024), Aruri’s death was initially reported by a number of Lebanese security officials who said that the deputy leader of the Hamas political bureau was killed in an Israeli drone attack in an area on the southern outskirts of Beirut, which is also known to be a stronghold. Hezbollah — an ally of Hamas.

The Lebanese news agency, National News Agency (NNA), reported that an Israeli attack on an office used by Hamas in Lebanon killed at least seven people and injured 11 others on Tuesday (2/1) evening local time.

The NNA report stated that three drones carrying explosive charges hit an apartment where Aruri was holding a meeting with other officials.

Hamas TV confirmed Aruri’s death in Lebanon in one of its reports. Meanwhile the Hamas group, in a follow-up statement, confirmed that two officials from the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, who were guarding Aruri were also killed.

Netanyahu Adviser: Attack on Hamas Office Not Attack on Lebanon

Reported by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (3/1), Israel did not directly claim responsibility for the attack that killed Aruri. However, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisor, Mark Regev, called the attack that killed Aruri a “surgical strike”, which refers to a military attack intended only to damage legitimate military targets, without any additional damage or casualties. .

“Israel does not claim responsibility… Whoever did this has launched a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership,” Regev said in an interview with MSNBC media.

When asked further about who else might have been behind the attack, Regev replied: “We can speculate if we want.”

However, Regev also touched on previous Israeli military operations against anyone involved in the Hamas attack on October 7 or responsible for the murder of Israeli citizens.

“That’s a general policy statement; it has nothing to do with the specific situation in Beirut, and I can’t comment on it,” he said.

When asked again whether an attack inside Beirut could trigger a Hezbollah response, Regev repeated his comments calling the attack a “surgical attack”.

“Because whoever launched this attack has complaints against Hamas… This is not an attack on the Lebanese state, this is not an attack on the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” Regev stressed in his comments.

