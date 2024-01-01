Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a key element of judicial reform

#Israels #Supreme #Court #rejected #key #element #judicial #reform

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

The Supreme Court said in a statement that eight of the 15 judges had decided against an amendment passed by parliament in July to remove the reasonableness clause. It is used by the court to overturn government decisions that are considered unconstitutional.

The decision threatens to re-open the divisions in Israeli society that have surfaced in the months leading up to the war with Hamas.

These differences have largely been put aside while the country focuses on the war sparked by a bloody attack by Hamas. Monday’s court ruling could reignite tensions that have fueled months of mass protests against the government and undermined the cohesion of the powerful military.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin condemned the Supreme Court, saying it had “usurped all its powers.”

With his decision, “judges take into their hands all the powers that are balanced between the three branches of government in a democratic regime,” said Y. Levinas, the architect of judicial reform.

“This is how millions of citizens are being deprived of their voice,” he argued.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment on the latest decision.

Opponents said Mr. Netanyahu’s efforts to remove the validity clause opened the way for corruption and the improper appointment of unqualified figures from his circle to important posts.

This law was the first of the planned reforms of the judicial system.

This transformation was halted after Hamas militants carried out an attack on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people. people, and another 240 were kidnapped.

Israel immediately declared war on Hamas and continues the offensive, which Palestinian health officials say has killed nearly 22,000 people in the Gaza Strip. people.

“Extensive and unprecedented damage”

The judges of the Supreme Court justified their decision by the “great and unprecedented damage to the essence of the State of Israel as a democratic country”.

The court made the decision because outgoing chairwoman Esther Hayut is retiring and Monday was her last day of work.

The justices also ruled by 12 votes to three that they have the power to overturn the so-called Basic Laws, the most important pieces of legislation that are like Israel’s constitution.

It was a major blow to Netanyahu and his hardline allies, who have argued that the country’s legislature, not the Supreme Court, should have the final say on the legality of legislation and other major decisions. The judges said the Knesset, the parliament, is not all-powerful.

Netanyahu and his allies announced their sweeping overhaul plan shortly after taking office a year ago. It calls for limits on judges’ powers, from limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to review parliamentary decisions to changing the way judges are appointed.

The prime minister and allies said the changes aim to strengthen democracy by limiting the powers of unelected judges and handing more power to elected officials. But opponents see Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, as an attempt to seize power and attack a key watchdog through the reshuffle.

Before the war with Hamas, hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets every week to protest against the government. Among the demonstrators were army reservists, including fighter pilots and members of other elite units, who said they would no longer report for duty if the reform was passed. Reservists form the backbone of the army.

Although reservists quickly returned to duty after the October 7 attacks in a show of unity, it remains unclear what will happen if judicial reform efforts resume. Renewed protests could undermine national unity and affect military readiness if soldiers refuse to report for duty.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$