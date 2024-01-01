Israel’s Tel Aviv Bombarded by 20 Hamas Missiles on New Year’s Day

#Israels #Tel #Aviv #Bombarded #Hamas #Missiles #Years #Day

Monday, 01 Jan 2024 07:47 IWST

Illustration. Hamas rockets being launched into the Israeli occupied territory. (REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

—

Capital IsraelTel Aviv, reportedly received bombardment of 20 missiles from resistance groups Hamas right on the new year celebration January 1, 2024.

Reported by local Israeli media outlets, of the 20 missiles fired towards Tel Aviv, 10 of them were successfully thwarted, reported via Al JazeeraMonday (1/1).

According to Al Jazeera’s report, the missiles fired from Gaza simultaneously were directed towards a number of cities in Israel. Sirens warning of passing rockets reportedly continued to sound over the cities of Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and the surrounding Gaza area.

Apart from that, a rocket fragment was also found around the Kaplan Hospital, Rehovot. However, there were no casualties from the fall of the rocket.

Meanwhile, Israel’s indiscriminate aggression carried out in the Gaza Strip, Palestine for three continuous months has recently been recorded as having destroyed around 70 percent of the houses in the besieged area.

According to a Wall Street Journal report as of Friday (30/12), around 300,000 of the 439,000 houses in Gaza have been destroyed as a result of Israeli attacks obtained through analysis of satellite imagery.

The report also added that 29,000 bombs were dropped in the region targeting residential areas, Byzantine-era churches, hospitals, shopping centers and all civil infrastructure. The building had been damaged beyond repair.

No further details were provided. But previous reports said more than 200 archaeological heritage sites were destroyed in Israeli bombings considered the most destructive in modern history.

Israel’s attacks are also thought to have caused more damage than any other city in the world than the destruction of Aleppo in Syria between 2012 and 2016, Mariupol in Ukraine, or the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II.

This Israeli attack has also killed more civilians than the United States-led coalition carried out in its three-year campaign against the Islamic State group.

“Now they are at the top of the list of the most devastating bombings ever,” said University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape, to the Wall Street Journal, reported via Al Jazeera, Sunday (31/12).

Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, experts say, is also among the deadliest in history. This is because the aggression killed more than 21,500 people and injured 55,000 people. More than 1,000 children have had their limbs amputated in Israeli attacks since October 7.

The Israeli army claimed that it had targeted Hamas fighters, who carried out attacks on Israeli territory on October 7. About 1,200 people were killed in the attacks that sparked the current phase of the conflict.

However, experts criticized Israel for bombing the Gaza area, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the world housing 2.3 million people on 365 square kilometers of land.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there could be no peace until the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, was destroyed. This statement was contained in Netanyahu’s opinion piece which was released Wall Street Journal on Monday (25/12) evening.

“Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.

