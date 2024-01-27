ISS will be visible in the sky in the coming days

#ISS #visible #sky #coming #days

The International Space Station was already visible above our country on Friday, but this will also be the case in the coming days. An important condition is that the weather is clear. This is reported by the website Spacepage.

The ISS orbits our planet sixteen times in 24 hours at a speed of just under 28,000 kilometers at an altitude of 410 kilometers. It will also be visible to us in the coming days. The fact that you can see it has everything to do with the sun reflecting off the solar panels on it. For that reason you can only see it when the sun has set here. “The space station is sometimes visible as a very bright point of light that moves silently across the sky from west to east,” weatherman Frank Deboosere explains on his website.

This will be the case in the coming days. Saturday at 6:51 PM and 7:39 PM in the west, Sunday at 6:51 PM and 8:28 PM. Read here when it will be shown in the coming days.