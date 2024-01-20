ISSK 2024 | Sports Summit preparations in final stage; The Chief Minister will inaugurate it on 23rd

#ISSK #Sports #Summit #preparations #final #stage #Chief #Minister #inaugurate #23rd

Thiruvananthapuram: Preparations for the International Sports Summit (ISSK 2024) are in the final stage. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the summit on 23rd evening at Greenfield Sports Hub, Thiruvananthapuram. The event will be presided over by Sports Minister V Abdurrahiman, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, Speaker AN Shamseer, Ministers, Members of Assembly and Parliament, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, former Indian cricketer Ashwini Nachappa, cricketers Sanju Samson and Minnu Mani along with heads of various departments. There will be various art programs and a music band show from 7 pm onwards.

The Tour de Kerala Cyclothon and Road Show organized for the promotion is in its final lap. Tour de Kerala is currently being toured in Kollam district. Under the leadership of the District Sports Councils, the sports community in each district is giving huge participation to this roadshow. Just before the opening day of the summit, the Kerala-wide K Walk campaign will also be launched on the 22nd. The aim of the summit is to develop the sports economy and accelerate the development of sports infrastructure by involving the private sector in implementing the new sports projects created by Kerala.

Conferences in which 105 national and international experts will participate in 13 topics will also be held as part of the summit. The four-day summit will feature various seminars and programs at 13 venues. The theme of the summit will be presented in the morning on the second day of the sports summit. Sports economy, sports industry, artificial intelligence in sports, e-sports, other technological advancements, unique sports and tourism, investor conclave etc. will be held.

The third day will have seminars on sustainable development of the sports sector, lessons from the league, bottom-up development of the sports sector, improvement in the sports sector, engineering and management, impact and growth of technology, sports health and treatment. The fourth day will have seminars on topics like discussion with legends, sports academies high performing center, media and sports. Startup pitch, investor conclave, exhibition, buyer-seller meet, e-sports showcase, sports community networking, screening of sports themed films, healthy food festival, motor show etc.

Micro summits have already been completed in more than 500 local bodies. Digital summits are also being held actively. About 600 full-time delegates have so far registered to attend the summit. Registration is in progress. MoUs will be signed at the summit, paving the way for crucial developments in the sports sector in Kerala. The process of drafting these is in final stage. With the support of the new sports policy, the Kerala sports sector is gearing up for a big change. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister V. Abdurrahiman said.

First Published : January 20, 2024, 3:31 pm IST

