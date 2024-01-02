Istanbul-based MİT and police operation against Mossad: 34 detained – Last Minute Turkey News

#Istanbulbased #MİT #police #operation #Mossad #detained #Minute #Turkey #News

Within the scope of the investigation carried out by the Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation into international espionage activities was initiated.

Within the scope of the study, an operation was carried out by the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service Mossad in 8 provinces centered in Istanbul. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the General Directorate of Security.

DISCOVERY, PURSUIT, KIDNAPPING

In the investigation of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, information was detected that the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service Mossad aimed to carry out activities such as reconnaissance, pursuit and kidnapping of foreign nationals residing in Turkey.

Upon the assessment that the activities in question could be within the scope of international espionage activities, action was taken to capture 46 suspects.

34 SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

34 suspects were caught in the simultaneous operation carried out by the police forces at 57 addresses in 8 provinces, centered in Istanbul. The search for 12 suspects continues within the scope of the operation.

MINISTER YERLIKAYA SHARED THE DETAILS

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya shared details about the operation on his social media account. Minister Yerlikaya stated that during the searches carried out at the raided addresses, 143 thousand 830 euros, 23 thousand 680 dollars, cash belonging to different countries, an unlicensed gun and many cartridges were seized.

Saying that a large number of digital materials were also confiscated, Yerlikaya said, “I congratulate our MİT members and police who organized the operations.” said.

“THEY TOOK THEIR PHOTOS AND SHARED THEM”

New information about the operation also emerged. It was learned that Israeli intelligence service officials contacted the suspects via social media and asked them to follow these people by giving the names of Israeli and Palestinian activists who worked in favor of Palestine after the war.

It was also determined that the suspects followed the target people based on the name information they received, took photographs of some people and shared the information about these people with Israel.

While the procedures of the detained suspects at the police station continued, digital materials belonging to the suspects were delivered to the relevant units for examination.